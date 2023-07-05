Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $2 to $71.79 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 40 cents to $76.65 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 6 cents $2.52 a gallon. August heating oil rose 11 cents to $2.49 a gallon. August natural gas fell 5 cents to $2.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $2.40 to $1,927.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 29 cents to $23.40 an ounce and September copper fell 2 cents to $3.77 a pound.
The dollar rose to 144.68 Japanese yen from 144.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0853 from $1.0887.
