Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 78 cents to $70.64 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 56 cents to $74.90 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 2 cents $2.63 a gallon. July heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.45 a gallon. August natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $11.50 to $1,929.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 22 cents to $23.02 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.76 a pound.
The dollar fell to 144.30 Japanese yen from 144.90 yen. The euro rose to $1.0911 from $1.0868.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
