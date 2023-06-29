Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 30 cents to $69.86 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 31 cents to $74.34 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent $2.62 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. August natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.70 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $4.50 to $1,917.90 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 18 cents to $22.80 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $3.70 a pound.
The dollar rose to 144.90 Japanese yen from 144.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0868 from $1.0922.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Stocks rise and bond yields jump after the latest signs of a resilient economy
Most stocks ticked higher on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signs that the U.S. economy remains stronger than feared.
Business
Overstock.com, JPMorgan Chase rise; Lindsay, McCormick fall; Thursday, 6/29/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Business
With Muslim members away for Eid, Minneapolis City Council kills rent control measure
While three Muslim council members were away to observe the Eid al-Adha holiday, the Minneapolis City Council narrowly voted to kill a measure that would have put a rent control question on the ballot this fall.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/29/2023
Wall Street ticked mostly higher as investors consider both the upsides and downsides of the U.S. economy remaining stronger than feared.
Business
The latest victim of the MOVEit data breach is the Department of Health and Human Services
Federal health officials have notified Congress of a data breach that could involve the information of more than 100,000 people.