Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.86 to $69.56 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.77 to $74.03 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 8 cents $2.60 a gallon. July heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.41 a gallon. July natural gas fell 16 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $1.60 to $1,922.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 7 cents to $23.08 an ounce and September copper fell 5 cents to $3.74 a pound.
The dollar rose to 144.32 Japanese yen from 144.05 yen. The euro fell to $1.0922 from $1.0961.
