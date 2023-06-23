Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell 35 cents to $69.16 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 29 cents to $73.85 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents $2.52 a gallon. July heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.41 a gallon. July natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $5.90 to $1,929.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 12 cents to $22.35 an ounce and July copper fell 9 cents to $3.80 a pound.
The dollar rose to 143.81 Japanese yen from 143.07 yen. The euro fell to $1.0891 from $1.0959.
