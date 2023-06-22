Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $3.02 to $69.51 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.98 to $74.14 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 7 cents $2.55 a gallon. July heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.47 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $21.20 to $1,923.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 34 cents to $22.47 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $3.89 a pound.
The dollar rose to 143.07 Japanese yen from 141.80 yen. The euro fell to $1.0959 from $1.0984.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Biden defends calling Chinese leader Xi a 'dictator' and says he still expects to meet with him
President Joe Biden on Thursday defended his harsh public comments on China, including calling President Xi Jinping a dictator, saying his words would have no negative impact on U.S.-China relations and that he still expects to meet with Xi sometime soon.
World
Tourist sub customer calls his 2021 dive to the Titanic a 'kamikaze operation'
As an international search determined the implosion of a vessel setting out for the underwater wreckage of the Titanic, a man who was one of the submersible company's first customers characterized a dive he made to the site two years ago as a ''kamikaze operation.''
Business
Avid Bioservices, Accenture fall; Logitech, Steelcase rise, Thursday, 6/22/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 6/22/2023
Stocks drifted to a mixed close on Wall Street after central banks around the world showed they're not done cranking interest rates higher in their fight against inflation.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as central banks keep cranking interest rates higher
Stocks drifted to a mixed finish on Wall Street Thursday as central banks around the world keep cranking interest rates higher in their fight against inflation.