Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose $1.34 to $72.53 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.22 to $77.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent $2.62 a gallon. July heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.56 a gallon. July natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.60 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $2.80 to $1,944.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 42 cents to $22.81 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $3.91 a pound.
The dollar rose to 141.80 Japanese yen from 141.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.0984 from $1.0917.
