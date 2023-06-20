Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.28 to $70.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 19 cents to $75.90 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 7 cents $2.61 a gallon. July heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.48 a gallon. July natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $23.50 cents to $1,947.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 90 cents to $23.23 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $3.88 a pound.
The dollar fell to 141.37 Japanese yen from 141.96 yen. The euro fell to $1.0917 from $1.0918.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally
Stocks are pulling back Tuesday in their first trading after a five-week rally carried Wall Street to its highest level since the spring of last year.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.28 to $70.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 19 cents to $75.90 a barrel.
Business
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba announces new CEO and chairman in major management reshuffle
China's Alibaba Group has announced a major management reshuffle as the e-commerce giant restructures into six different business divisions to adapt to fast-changing technologies.
Nation
4 dead after battery causes fire at New York City e-bike shop that spreads to apartments
A fire at a New York City e-bike shop quickly spread to upper-floor apartments and killed four people early Tuesday in the latest deadly blaze linked to exploding lithium ion batteries.
Business
Apple App Store - Top Apps
Top Free iPhone Apps (US):