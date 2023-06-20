Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.28 to $70.50 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 19 cents to $75.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 7 cents $2.61 a gallon. July heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.48 a gallon. July natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.49 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $23.50 cents to $1,947.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 90 cents to $23.23 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $3.88 a pound.

The dollar fell to 141.37 Japanese yen from 141.96 yen. The euro fell to $1.0917 from $1.0918.