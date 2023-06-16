Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.16 to $71.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose 94 cents to $76.61 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents $2.68 a gallon. July heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.55 a gallon. July natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.63 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose 50 cents to $1,971.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 18 cents to $24.13 an ounce and July copper fell 1 cent to $3.89 a pound.
The dollar rose to 141.80 Japanese yen from 140.33 yen. The euro fell to $1.0943 from $1.0951.
