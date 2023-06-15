Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.35 to $70.62 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.47 to $75.67 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 9 cents $2.64 a gallon. July heating oil rose 12 cents to $2.48 a gallon. July natural gas rose 19 cents to $2.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $1.80 to $1,970.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 16 cents to $23.95 an ounce and July copper rose 3 cents to $3.90 a pound.
The dollar rose to 140.33 Japanese yen from 139.72 yen. The euro rose to $1.0951 from $1.0834.
Lennar, AutoZone rise; Kroger, John Wiley fall, Thursday, 6/15/2023
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
Business
Amazon debuts its headquarters complex in Virginia as it brings workers back to office
Amazon unveiled the first phase of its new headquarters complex in Virginia Thursday, a pair of gleaming, amenity-packed office towers that its leaders hope will persuade employees accustomed to working from home during the pandemic to happily return to the office.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street jumps, and its winning streak kicks into a higher gear
Wall Street staged a broad-based rally, with the S&P 500 notching the biggest gain yet in its recent winning streak. The benchmark index rose 1.2% Thursday. The Dow was up 428 points, and the Nasdaq gained 1.1%. Treasury yields fell after mixed reports on retail sales, manufacturing and unemployment claims raised hopes the Federal Reserve may end up hiking interest rates only once more this year. The Fed signaled a day earlier that it may raise them twice this year. The S&P 500's gain was its sixth straight, its longest winning streak since 2021. Oil gained more than 3%.
World
UN chief says fossil fuels 'incompatible with human survival,' calls for credible exit strategy
The head of the United Nations launched a tirade against fossil fuel companies Thursday, accusing them of betraying future generations and undermining efforts to phase out a product he called ''incompatible with human survival.''
Business
Michigan bans hairstyle discrimination in workplaces and schools
The denial of employment or educational opportunities due to discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles, such as Afros, cornrows or dreadlocks, will be prohibited in Michigan under legislation signed Thursday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.