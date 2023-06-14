Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.15 to $68.27 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $1.09 to $73.20 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 1 cent $2.55 a gallon. July heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.36 a gallon. July natural gas was unchanged at $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $10.30 to $1,968.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 29 cents to $24.11 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $3.87 a pound.
The dollar fell to 139.72 Japanese yen from 140.29 yen. The euro rose to $1.0834 from $1.0790.
Germany says climate measures will narrow but not fully close the country's emissions gap by 2030
An array of climate measures being introduced by Germany's government will bring the country closer but not all the way toward meeting its national goals for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, officials said Wednesday.
Fed holds rates steady for first time in 15 months but signals 2 more potential hikes this year
The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday after having raised it 10 straight times to combat high inflation. But in a surprise move, the Fed signaled that it may raise rates twice more this year, beginning as soon as next month.
Hubert White, emblematic downtown Minneapolis retailer, to close
Owner Bob White is retiring and will shutter the 107-year-old family business located in the IDS Tower along Nicollet Mall in August.
Stock market today: Wall Street swings as Fed keeps rates steady but signals more hikes may come
Stocks are swinging on Wall Street Wednesday after the Federal Reserve hinted it may raise interest rates two more times this year, even if it's holding rates steady for now.
Bud Light, top US seller since 2001, loses sales crown to Modelo as backlash continues
After more than two decades as America's best-selling beer, Bud Light has slipped into second place.