Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.30 to $69.42 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.45 to $74.29 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 8 cents $2.56 a gallon. July heating oil rose 9 cents to $2.40 a gallon. July natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $11.10 to $1,958.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 24 cents to $23.82 an ounce and July copper rose 8 cents to $3.83 a pound.
The dollar rose to 140.29 Japanese yen from 139.62 yen. The euro rose to $1.0790 from $1.0756.
North Carolina Republicans send green investment ban to governor
A ban on green investing has cleared North Carolina's GOP-controlled legislature as part of a broader Republican crusade against big businesses that champion sustainability and workplace diversity.
Business
Starbucks denies claims that it's banning Pride displays but union organizers are skeptical
Starbucks is denying union organizers' claims that it is banning Pride displays in its U.S. stores in the wake of Target and other brands experiencing a backlash.
Business
Bill to help finance a Las Vegas ballpark for Oakland A's passes Nevada Senate, heads to Assembly
A stadium financing bill aimed at drawing the Oakland Athletics to Las Vegas cleared a major hurdle Tuesday after being approved by the Nevada Senate, but not before lawmakers amended the measure to strengthen its benefits for the community.
Business
Young athlete in Montana climate change trial testifies he uses inhaler due to forest fire smoke
A high school athlete who along with 15 other young people took Montana to court over climate change testified Tuesday that increased smoke from forest fires makes it difficult for him to compete and that a doctor prescribed an inhaler to help his breathing problems.
Business
Thousands of Reddit communities go dark to boycott third-party app charges
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.