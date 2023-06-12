Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $3.05 to $67.12 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $2.95 to $71.84 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 11 cents $2.48 a gallon. July heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.31 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $7.50 to $1,969.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 35 cents to $24.06 an ounce and July copper fell 4 cents to $3.75 a pound.
The dollar rose to 139.62 Japanese yen from 139.41 yen. The euro rose to $1.0756 from $1.0749.
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rises to carry S&P 500 to highest level in more than a year
Wall Street closed higher ahead of a big week for central banks, carrying the S&P 500 to its highest level in more than a year. The benchmark index rose 0.9% Monday. The Dow added 189 points, while the Nasdaq rose 1.5%. Stocks have been cruising on hopes the economy may avoid a recession and the Federal Reserve may soon take it easier on raising interest rates. Wall Street hopes the Fed will leave rates alone on Wednesday, but a hot inflation report on Tuesday could jeopardize that. Central banks in Europe and Japan also meet this week.
Business
New York City will implement minimum wage for app-based workers, marking national first
New York City will implement a minimum pay rate for food delivery workers on apps like Uber Eats and DoorDash — marking a first for the U.S., officials said this week.
Business
The Athletic cuts nearly 20 jobs, 4% of newsroom for New York Times-owned sports site
The Athletic, a subscription sports outlet owned by The New York Times, is laying off about 4% of its newsroom staff as part of reorganization efforts, the company confirmed on Monday.
Business
Jury finds electric utility PacifiCorp liable in devastating Oregon wildfires; company to appeal
A jury in Oregon on Monday found the electric utility PacifiCorp responsible for causing devastating fires during Labor Day weekend in 2020, ordering the company to pay tens of millions of dollars to 17 homeowners who sued and finding it liable for broader damages that could push the total award into the billions.
Business
Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan leaves paper after 9 years at helm
Washington Post publisher and chief executive Fred Ryan, who presided over explosive growth during the Trump years but couldn't avert the effects of the industry's downturn over the past two years, said Monday he's leaving the publication after nearly a decade.