Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $1.24 to $71.29 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 99 cents to $75.96 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 3 cents $2.61 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.39 a gallon. July natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $20.20 to $1,978.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 82 cents to $24.35 an ounce and July copper rose 4 cents to $3.80 a pound.
The dollar fell to 138.95 Japanese yen from 140.13 yen. The euro rose to $1.0779 from $1.0703.
Bipartisan deal reached to save Milwaukee from bankruptcy
Wisconsin has handed cash-strapped Milwaukee a lifeline to stave off bankruptcy, allowing the city to raise sales taxes without voter approval as part of a larger local government and K-12 schools funding plan, according to a bipartisan deal announced Thursday Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts as investors await inflation data, Fed; GameStop tumbles
Stocks are drifting higher Thursday, continuing this week's lull as Wall Street waits for several big events next week.
Supreme Court rules for nursing home patient's family, declines to limit civil rights lawsuits
The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled for the family of a nursing home resident with dementia that had sued over his care, declining to use the case to broadly limit the right to sue government workers.
Smoke from wildfires, a fact of life in the West, catch outdoor workers off guard in the East
The hazardous haze from Canada's wildfires is taking its toll on people whose jobs have forced them outdoors along the U.S. East Coast even as a dystopian orange hue led to the cancelation of sports events, school field trips and Broadway plays.