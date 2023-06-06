Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 41 cents to $71.74 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for August delivery fell 42 cents to $76.29 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 4 cents $2.56 a gallon. July heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.37 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.26 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $7.20 to $1,981.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 3 cents to $23.67 an ounce and July copper was unchanged at $3.77 a pound.
The dollar rose to 139.66 Japanese yen from 139.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.0693 from $1.0715.
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
South Metro After her daughter died in a chain used for sexual roleplay, a mother set out to find justice
More From Business
Business
Oakland Athletics move to Las Vegas in flux as Nevada Legislature adjourns
High-profile proposals to help build a stadium for the Oakland Athletics and lure major film makers to Las Vegas through billions of dollars in tax credits are in flux after Nevada lawmakers adjourned their four-month legislative session.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street inches higher toward edge of bull market
Stocks drifted on Wall Street amid a vacuum of market-moving data. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 10 points while the Nasdaq added 0.4%. Banks were some of the bigger gainers, recovering from their struggles earlier this year after high interest rates helped cause several high-profile failures. The cryptocurrency world took another hit after U.S. regulators accused the Coinbase crypto trading platform of operating as an unregistered securities exchange. The S&P 500 is closing in on a gain of 20% from where it was in mid-October.
Business
Judge rejects attempt to block new Washington state gun restrictions
A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a request to block a new Washington state law banning the sale of certain semi-automatic rifles, one of three measures recently signed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in an effort to reduce gun violence.
Business
Delaware Supreme Court upholds judge's finding that Tesla acquisition of Solar City was fair
Delaware's Supreme Court has upheld a judge's decision in favor of Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a lawsuit challenging the electric car maker's $2.4 billion acquisition of a solar panel company founded by two of his cousins.
Business
White House website highlights infrastructure, manufacturing investments as Biden pushes policy wins
The White House on Tuesday is launching a website to map and track tens of thousands of infrastructure projects and private manufacturing investments, an effort by the administration to show the positive impact of its policies on the U.S. economy to a skeptical public.