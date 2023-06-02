Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.64 to $71.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.85 to $76.13 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 6 cents $2.50 a gallon. July heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.36 a gallon. July natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.17 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery fell $25.90 to $1,969.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 24 cents to $23.75 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $3.73 a pound.
The dollar rose to 139.94 Japanese yen from 138.86 yen. The euro fell to $1.0712 from $1.0762.
