Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $2.01 to $70.10 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.68 to $74.28 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for July delivery was unchanged at $2.44 a gallon. July heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.31 a gallon. July natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.16 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for August delivery rose $13.40 to $1,995.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 40 cents to $23.99 an ounce and July copper rose 7 cents to $3.71 a pound.
The dollar fell to 138.86 Japanese yen from 139.32 yen. The euro rose to $1.0762 from $1.0673.
Money stored in Venmo, other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
Customers of Venmo, PayPal and CashApp should not store their money for the long term with these apps because their funds might not be safe during a crisis, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warned on Thursday.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with hopes for pause to rate hikes
Wall Street is rising Thursday with hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon take it easier on its hikes to interest rates.
Business
Boeing signs alternative fuel deal with Los Angeles startup to cut carbon footprint
As the aviation industry seeks to cut its carbon footprint, Boeing has just signed a deal to help its quest for a sustainable jet fuel, and it's tied to an unlikely source: the ocean.
Business
New Mexico imposes oil and gas moratorium on state land near schools
Members of the Navajo community have complained to Samuel Sage for years about the noise and vibrations that rattle their homes.
Business
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
A structural engineer's report issued last week indicated a wall of a century-old apartment building in Iowa was at imminent risk of crumbling, yet neither the owner nor city officials warned residents of the danger days before the building partially collapsed, leaving three people missing and dozens displaced.