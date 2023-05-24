Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose $1.43 to $74.34 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.52 to $78.36 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 6 cents to $2.72 a gallon. June heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.41 a gallon. June natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $9.90 to $1,964.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 38 cents to $23.24 an ounce and July copper fell 9 cents to $3.56 a pound.
The dollar rose to 139.16 Japanese yen from 138.48 yen. The euro fell to $1.0750 from $1.0776.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
More from Star Tribune
Nation Tina Turner, unstoppable superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street falls, part of worldwide swoon for stocks
Wall Street fell again, part of a worldwide swoon for stocks as worries about the economy pile higher. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Wednesday after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republicans and Democrats remain far apart in efforts to prevent a default on the U.S. government's debt. The main U.S. stock index is on track for its worst week in more than two months as the once-unthinkable creeps closer to possibility. Other markets around the world fell even more on discouraging economic reports. Some of the worst losses came from companies that gave forecasts that fell short of expectations.
Nation
Danish masters prepped canvases with leftovers from brewing beer
Danish painters in the 19th century may have turned to an unusual source for some of their supplies: breweries.
Business
South Africa under more scrutiny over Russian ship as ruling ANC says it would 'welcome' Putin
The South African government was under more pressure Wednesday for declining to release cargo documents relating to the visit by a Russian ship that the United States alleges collected a consignment of weapons for Moscow.
Business
A June pause in rate hikes would be a close call for Fed officials, minutes of last meeting show
Federal Reserve officials were divided earlier this month on whether to pause their interest rate hikes at their upcoming meeting in June, according to the minutes of their May 2-3 meeting released Wednesday.
Business
Target has been a leader in catering to LGBTQ+ shoppers – now it's on the defensive
Target once distinguished itself as being boldly supportive of the LGBTQ+ community.