Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.97 to $72.83 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.05 to $76.96 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 9 cents $2.57 a gallon. June heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.42 a gallon. June natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $8.10 to $1,984.90 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 1 cent to $23.90 an ounce and July copper rose 8 cents to $3.75 a pound.
The dollar rose to 137.61 Japanese yen from 136.32 yen. The euro fell to $1.0838 from $1.0868.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Angelina Jolie unveils fashion venture aimed at sustainability, assisting refugees
Angelina Jolie announced a new fashion venture Wednesday aimed at allowing customers to participate in the making of their own creations with master tailors, pattern makers and artisans around the world while keeping discarded fabric out of landfills.
Business
Ecuador's president dismisses legislature as it tries to oust him, in a move that promises turmoil
The president of Ecuador dismissed the legislature Wednesday in a move that promised more turmoil around a conservative leader who has been unable to enact an agenda aimed at widening business opportunities and attracting more investment.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street rises with hopes US may avoid default
Wall Street is rising Wednesday with hopes the U.S. government can avoid a potentially disastrous default on its debt.
Business
Target will boost recruitment to older job seekers after settling civil rights case
The push is part of the Minneapolis-based company's settlement with Communication Workers of America, which filed the complaint.
Business
Elizabeth Holmes will start 11-year prison sentence on May 30 after losing her bid to remain free
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will remain free through the Memorial Day weekend before surrendering to authorities on May 30 to begin her more than 11-year prison sentence for defrauding investors in a blood-testing scam.