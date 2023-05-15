Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.07 to $71.11 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.06 to $75.23 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 4 cents $2.47 a gallon. June heating oil rose 7 cents to $2.38 a gallon. June natural gas rose 11 cents to $2.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $2.90 to $2,022.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 14 cents to $24.29 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $3.75 a pound.
The dollar rose to 136.09 Japanese yen from 135.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.0874 from $1.0853.
