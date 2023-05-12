Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 83 cents to $70.04 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery fell 81 cents to $74.17 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 3 cents $2.43 a gallon. June heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.31 a gallon. June natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell 70 cents to $2,019.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 27 cents to $24.15 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $3.73 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.70 Japanese yen from 134.54 yen. The euro fell to $1.0853 from $1.0918.
Business
Pilots at United picket for higher pay as pressure builds before summer travel season
Just ahead of what could be a record-breaking summer travel season, pilots from one of the nation's biggest airlines marched in picket lines at major airports on Friday as they push for higher pay.
Business
Commanders' record sale agreed to by Snyder family, Harris group that includes Magic Johnson
A group led by Josh Harris has agreed to buy the NFL's Washington Commanders from longtime owner Dan Snyder and his family.
Business
California's governor says state's budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion
California's budget deficit has grown to nearly $32 billion, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday, saying the state's challenges are partly due to high inflation and a decision to let most people delay filing their taxes because of a series of winter storms.
Business
Lobbyist pleads guilty to conspiracy in scheme to bribe Michigan marijuana board chair
A fourth person pleaded guilty Friday in an investigation of bribery at the now-defunct Michigan marijuana licensing board.
Business
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as households get more nervous
Another seemingly listless week on Wall Street came to a quiet close on Wall Street Friday, but big worries continue to roil under the surface.