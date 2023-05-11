Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.69 to $70.87 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $1.43 to $74.98 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 3 cents $2.46 a gallon. June heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.35 a gallon. June natural gas was unchanged at $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $16.60 to $2,020.50 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell $1.24 to $24.42 an ounce and July copper fell 13 cents to $3.71 a pound.
The dollar rose to 134.54 Japanese yen from 134.26 yen. The euro fell to $1.0918 from $1.0977.
