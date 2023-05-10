Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell $1.15 to $72.56 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for July delivery fell $1.03 to $76.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent $2.49 a gallon. June heating oil was unchanged at $2.39 a gallon. June natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $5.80 to $2,037.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 24 cents to $25.66 an ounce and July copper fell 6 cents to $3.84 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.26 Japanese yen from 135.17 yen. The euro rose to $1.0977 from $1.0969.