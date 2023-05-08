Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $1.82 to $73.16 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $1.71 to $77.01 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 8 cents $2.46 a gallon. June heating oil rose 7 cents $2.38 a gallon. June natural gas rose 10 cents to $2.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $8.40 to $2,033.20 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 10 cents to $25.83 an ounce and July copper rose 5 cents to $3.93 a pound.
The dollar rose to 135.15 Japanese yen from 134.81 yen. The euro fell to $1.1007 from $1.1025.
