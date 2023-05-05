Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.78 to $71.34 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for July delivery rose $2.80 to $75.30 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 5 cents $2.38 a gallon. June heating oil rose 7 cents $2.31 a gallon. June natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $30.90 to $2,024.80 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 30 cents to $25.93 an ounce and July copper rose 2 cents to $3.88 a pound.
The dollar rose to 134.81 Japanese yen from 134.14 yen. The euro rose to $1.1025 from $1.1016.
