Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 4 cents to $68.56 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for July delivery rose 17 cents to $72.50 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for June delivery rose 1 cent $2.33 a gallon. June heating oil rose 1 cent $2.24 a gallon. June natural gas fell 7 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $18.70 to $2,055.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 55 cents to $26.23 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $3.86 a pound.
The dollar fell to 134.14 Japanese yen from 135.46 yen. The euro fell to $1.1016 from $1.1058.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Official: Gunman kills 3, then self in rural Georgia town
A Georgia man shot two of his relatives and a fast food worker dead before killing himself on Thursday in rural south Georgia, the local coroner said.
Business
Apple posts quarterly revenue decline; iPhone sales solid
Apple once again posted an, until now, rare revenue decline in its latest fiscal quarter, but said its overall business improved from the December quarter and sales of its iPhones were solid.
Business
Board member: 92-year-old Buffett won't be replaced soon
Investors shouldn't expect a change of leadership at the top of Berkshire Hathaway anytime soon, even though Chairman Warren Buffett is 92 and his partner Charlie Munger is 99, one longtime board member said Thursday.
Business
How Andersen Corp.'s unexpected cluster of deaf workers created new opportunities
The Bayport company, like many others in Minnesota, faces a monumental challenge in filling open positions.
Local
Investing in employees, Hormel breaks ground on child care center
A growing number of Minnesota companies provide child care options for employees.