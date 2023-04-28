Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose $2.02 to $76.78 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.17 to $79.54 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 5 cents $2.58 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents $2.38 a gallon. June natural gas rose 5 cents to $2.41 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose 10 cents to $1,999.10 an ounce. Silver for July delivery rose 2 cents to $25.23 an ounce and July copper rose 1 cent to $3.89 a pound.
The dollar rose to 136.28 Japanese yen from 133.99 yen. The euro fell to $1.1017 from $1.1025.
