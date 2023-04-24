Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 89 cents to $78.76 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.07 to $82.73 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 3 cents $2.63 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents $2.53 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.27 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $9.30 to $1,999.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 25 cents to 25.31 an ounce and May copper fell 3 cents to $3.95 a pound.
The dollar rose to 134.27 Japanese yen from 134.21 yen. The euro rose to $1.1046 from $1.0977.
