Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery rose 50 cents to $77.87 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 56 cents to $81.66 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 1 cent $2.60 a gallon. May heating oil was unchanged at $2.49 a gallon. May natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.23 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $28.60 to $1,990.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 31 cents to 25.06 an ounce and May copper fell 5 cents to $3.98 a pound.
The dollar fell to 134.21 Japanese yen from 134.34 yen. The dollar rose to 1.0977 euro from 1.0965.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Area near Mall of America shut due to possibly armed suspect
An area near the Mall of America was closed Friday evening as authorities were negotiating with a person was was believed to have a gun.
Business
Supreme Court keeps abortion pill access for now
The Supreme Court on Friday preserved women's access to a drug used in the most common method of abortion, rejecting lower-court restrictions while a lawsuit continues.
Business
Haaland defends Willow, says US won't end oil drilling
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland defended her department's approval of the contentious Willow oil project on Friday, saying that despite President Joe Biden's campaign promise to end new drilling on federal lands, "We're not going to turn the faucet off and say we're not drilling anymore.''
Business
Tribes seek invitation to Rio Grande water commission
A commission that oversees how the Rio Grande is managed and shared among three Western states has adopted a recommendation that could set the stage for more involvement by Native American tribes that depend on the river.
Business
NFL suspends 5 players, including four Lions, over gambling policy
Three NFL players were suspended indefinitely Friday for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season, while two other players, including the 12th overall draft pick a year ago, received six-game suspensions for betting on non-NFL games at a league facility.