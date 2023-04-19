Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.70 to $79.16 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.65 to $83.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 10 cents $2.65 a gallon. May heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. May natural gas fell 15 cents to $2.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $12.40 to $2,007.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 11 cents to $25.37 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.08 a pound.
The dollar rose to 134.73 Japanese yen from 134.08 yen. The dollar fell to 1.0953 euro from 1.0972.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stock market today: World shares trading mostly lower
Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Thursday after they barely budged on Wall Street following a mixed batch of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.
Business
NATO chief visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion more than a year ago, an alliance official said Thursday.
Business
US plans new forest protections, issues old-growth inventory
Alert: US officials say old growth and mature forests on government lands cover an area larger than California, and the Biden administration plans a new rule to protect them.
Business
Nokia profits down, sees economy impacting client spending
Wireless and fixed-network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday reported lower than expected profits as it warned that the current economic situation was starting to impact spending by operators and other customers.
Business
Trade envoy Tai says US not seeking to 'decouple' from China
Washington is not seeking to decouple the American economy from China's, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Thursday while on a visit to Tokyo.