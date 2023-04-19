Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.70 to $79.16 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.65 to $83.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 10 cents $2.65 a gallon. May heating oil fell 4 cents to $2.56 a gallon. May natural gas fell 15 cents to $2.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $12.40 to $2,007.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 11 cents to $25.37 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.08 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.73 Japanese yen from 134.08 yen. The dollar fell to 1.0953 euro from 1.0972.