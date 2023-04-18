Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 3 cents to $80.86 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 1 cents to $84.77 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents $2.75 a gallon. May heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.60 a gallon. May natural gas rose 9 cents to $2.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $12.70 to $2,019.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 17 cents to $25.26 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.09 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.08 Japanese yen from 134.41 yen. The dollar rose to 1.0972 euro from 1.0928.