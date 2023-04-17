Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.69 to $80.83 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.55 to $84.76 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 7 cents $2.77 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. May natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $8.80 to $2,007 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 37 cents to $25.09 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.07 a pound.
The dollar rose to 134.41 Japanese yen from 133.80 yen. The dollar fell to 1.0928 euro from 1.0999.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Maine railway reopens 2 days after derailment and fire
A rail line where three locomotive engines and six train cars derailed over the weekend has reopened after track repairs and removal of damaged equipment, the railway owner said Monday.
Business
Macron says he hears France's anger, but defends pension law
French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that he heard people's anger over raising the retirement age from 62 to 64, but insisted that it was needed to keep the pension system afloat as the population ages.
Business
Workers at anti-poverty World Bank struggle to pay bills
Andre Blount has been serving food to dignitaries at World Bank headquarters for nearly 10 years but his pay still isn't much above minimum wage.
Business
Fox News-Dominion libel case set to begin after brief delay
The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed the opening of the trial Monday, raising the prospect that the two sides might attempt to settle before the eagerly watched case goes before a jury.
Business
2.5 years after signing, NJ environmental justice law begins
Two and a half years after it was signed into law, a measure designed to prevent New Jersey communities already dealing with sources of pollution from having to accept more of them took effect Monday.