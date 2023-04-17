Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.69 to $80.83 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.55 to $84.76 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 7 cents $2.77 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.61 a gallon. May natural gas rose 17 cents to $2.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $8.80 to $2,007 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 37 cents to $25.09 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.07 a pound.

The dollar rose to 134.41 Japanese yen from 133.80 yen. The dollar fell to 1.0928 euro from 1.0999.