Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.10 to $82.16 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery fell $1.24 to $86.09 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 4 cents $2.83 a gallon. May heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.67 a gallon. May natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $30.40 to $2,055.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 47 cents to $25.93 an ounce and May copper rose 4 cents to $4.12 a pound.
The dollar fell to 132.77 Japanese yen from 133.19 yen. The dollar rose to 1.1046 euro from 1.0995.
Nation
High-capacity magazine supplier sued in FedEx mass shooting
The son of a man killed in a 2021 mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility filed a federal lawsuit Thursday with two of the survivors against the distributor of the 60-round magazine used by the gunman, alleging the use of reckless marketing tactics targeting young men at risk for violent behavior.
Business
Tech consultant arrested in killing of Cash App founder Lee
A self-proclaimed tech consultant was arrested Thursday in the stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee last week in San Francisco, police said.
Business
Prostate cancer test leads Bio-Techne's expansion into diagnostics
CEO sees potential billion-dollar business for the Minneapolis-based company.
Business
FAA says it has sent 250 cases of unruly passengers to FBI
Federal officials said Thursday they have referred more than 250 unruly airline passengers to the FBI for possible criminal prosecution since late 2021, including one as recently as last month, when a man tried to stab a flight attendant with a broken-off spoon.
Business
Xcel Energy's new CEO made $7.6M last year
His overall compensation — mainly because of his promotions — was up nearly 23% in 2022.