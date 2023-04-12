Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.73 to $83.26 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.72 to $87.33 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $2.87 a gallon. May heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.70 a gallon. May natural gas fell 10 cents to $2.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $5.90 to $2,024.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 27 cents to $25.46 an ounce and May copper rose 6 cents to $4.08 a pound.
The dollar fell to 133.19 Japanese yen from 133.78 yen. The dollar rose to 1.0995 euro from 1.0908.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 4/12/2023
Stocks closed lower following the latest update on inflation and the latest warning of a possible recession.
Business
Prosecutors rest case in Illinois utility corruption trial
Prosecutors rested their side of the trial Wednesday against four people accused of seeking favors for Illinois' largest electric utility by arranging $1.3 million in contracts and payments for associates of a powerful state politician.
Business
American Airlines, Emerson Electric fall; Triton, Chart rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Business
US stocks slip after Fed warns on 'mild' recession
Stocks closed lower following the latest update on inflation and the latest warning of a possible recession. The S&P 500 lost 0.4% Wednesday after bouncing between small gains and losses earlier. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.9% and the Dow also fell. Minutes from the Fed's last meeting revealed Wednesday that its staff economists have forecast that a pullback in lending resulting from the banking turmoil will cause a ''mild recession'' starting later this year. A report Wednesday morning showed that prices at the consumer level were 5% higher last month than a year earlier.
Nation
Hundreds forced from Indiana homes as plastics fire burns
An evacuation order affecting more than 1,000 people was expected to remain in place through Wednesday around a large industrial fire in an Indiana city near the Ohio border where crews worked through the night to douse piles of burning plastics, authorities said.