Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 9 cents to $80.70 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 13 cents to $85.12 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 1 cent to $2.81 a gallon. May heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.66 a gallon. May natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.01 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $9.20 to $2,026.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 5 cents to $25.09 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $4.02 a pound.
The dollar rose to 131.77 Japanese yen from 131.11 yen. The euro rose to $1.0930 from $1.0909.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
EPA proposal takes on health risks near US chemical plants
In what could prove a significant move for communities facing air pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed on Thursday that chemical plants nationwide measure certain hazardous compounds that cross beyond their property lines and reduce them when they are too high.
Business
3 Alaska Native tribes sue to block major gold mine project
Three Alaska Native tribes have sued to block what they say would be one of the largest gold mines in the world, arguing that federal agencies failed to properly analyze health and environmental concerns for the project in southwest Alaska.
Business
IRS pledges more audits of wealthy, better customer service
The IRS released details Thursday on how it plans to use an infusion of $80 billion for improved operations, pledging to invest in new technology, hire more customer service representatives and expand its ability to audit high-wealth taxpayers.
Business
Lamb Weston, SeaChange rise; Costco, Levi fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Business
Stocks tick higher to close out shortened trading week
Stocks ticked higher on Wall Street Thursday, offering a quiet end to a shortened trading week dogged by worries about a slowing economy.