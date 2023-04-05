Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 10 cents to $80.61 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 5 cents to $84.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 8 cents to $2.82 a gallon. May heating oil rose 6 cents to $2.73 a gallon. May natural gas rose 4 cents to $2.15 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery fell $2.60 to $2,035.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 6 cents to $25.04 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $3.99 a pound.
The dollar fell to 131.11 Japanese yen from 131.63 yen. The euro fell to $1.0909 from $1.0953.
