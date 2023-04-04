Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose 29 cents to $80.71 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 1 cent to $84.94 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 2 cents to $2.74 a gallon. May heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.67 a gallon. May natural gas rose 1 cent to $2.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $37.80 to $2,038.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.08 to $25.10 an ounce and May copper fell 8 cents to $3.97 a pound.
The dollar fell to 131.63 Japanese yen from 132.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.0953 from $1.0896.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Review: 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' is okey-dokey
April is the cruelest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain. But it is also, if I check the clock, Mario Time.
Business
Paying for paradise? Hawaii mulls fees for ecotourism crush
Repairing coral reefs after boats run aground. Shielding native forest trees from a killer fungus outbreak. Patrolling waters for swimmers harassing dolphins and turtles.
Business
Robotaxis aim to take San Francisco on ride into the future
Two trailblazing ride-hailing services are heading toward uncharted territory as they seek regulatory approval to transport passengers around the clock throughout one of the most densely populated U.S. cities in vehicles that will have no one sitting in the driver's seat.
Business
New Zealand's central bank hikes key interest rate to 5.25%
New Zealand's central bank surprised economists on Wednesday by imposing an aggressive half-point rate rise to bring its benchmark interest rate to 5.25%.
Business
Asian shares mixed after Wall St dips on weak economic data
Asian shares were trading mixed Wednesday following a decline on Wall Street after reports on the U.S. economy came in weaker than expected.