Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $4.75 to $80.42 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $5.04 to $84.93 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for May delivery rose 8 cents to $2.76 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.66 a gallon. May natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for June delivery rose $14.20 to $2,000.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 14 cents to $24.02 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.05 a pound.
The dollar fell to 132.36 Japanese yen from 132.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.0896 from $1.0857.
South Metro Criminal case against member of Minn. horse-racing family follows $18M Ponzi scheme suit
Australia pauses key interest rate at 3.6% after 10 hikes
Australia's central bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold at 3.6% on Tuesday following evidence that inflation is falling.
Business
China seethes as US chip controls threaten tech ambitions
Furious at U.S. efforts that cut off access to technology to make advanced computer chips, China's leaders appear to be struggling to figure out how to retaliate without hurting their own ambitions in telecoms, artificial intelligence and other industries.
Business
ADB forecasts China, India to power strong growth in '23
China's recovery from the pandemic and strong demand in India will drive strong economic growth in Asia this year, the Asian Development Bank said in a report issued Tuesday.
Business
Asian shares mixed as surging oil prices fan inflation fears
Shares were mixed in Asia on Tuesday as investors watched for the latest moves by central banks, while oil prices steadied after shooting higher the day before following an announcement that major exporters plan to cut production.
Business
Alaska oil plan opponents lose 1st fight over Willow project
Environmentalists lost the first round of their legal battle over a major oil project on Alaska's petroleum-rich North Slope on Monday as a judge rejected their requests to halt immediate construction work related to the Willow project, but they vowed not to give up.