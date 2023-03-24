Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell 70 cents to $69.26 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 92 cents to $74.99 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 2 cents to $2.59 a gallon. April heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.22 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $12.10 to $1,983.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 8 cents to $23.34 an ounce and May copper fell 4 cents to $4.08 a pound.
The dollar fell to 130.74 Japanese yen from 130.78 yen. The euro fell to $1.0761 from $1.0847.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Nation
Los Angeles schools, union leaders reach deal after strike
The Los Angeles Unified School District and union leaders said Friday they reached a deal on pay raises for bus drivers, custodians and other support staff after a three-day strike that shut down the nation's second-largest school system.
Business
Six injured in blast at Pennsylvania chocolate factory
Firefighters battled a blaze in Pennsylvania Friday after an explosion at a chocolate factory injured at least six people and sent a plume of black smoke into the air above West Reading.
Business
Geothermal developer wants to delist endangered Nevada toad
In an unusual move that could pit two Biden administration agencies against each other, the developer of a planned Nevada geothermal power plant says it intends to sue U.S wildlife officials to overturn the endangered species listing of a toad in adjacent wetlands.
Business
Short on planes, American will suspend some flights to Spain
American Airlines said Friday that it will suspend flights between Philadelphia and Madrid for a few weeks this spring because of delays in receiving new Boeing jets that have been plagued by production problems.
Business
Xcel shutting down nuke plant after fix to stop leak didn't work
Xcel said it will do a full analysis of why the leak occurred and said its other power sources should be able to cover the state's electricity needs while the Monticello plant is down.