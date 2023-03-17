Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.61 to $66.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.73 to $72.97 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery was unchanged at $2.50 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.68 a gallon. April natural gas fell 17 cents to $2.34 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $50.50 at $1,973.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 77 cents to $22.46 an ounce and May copper rose 3 cents to $3.89 a pound.
The dollar fell to 131.67 Japanese yen from 133.55 yen. The euro rose to $1.0681 from $1.0613.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Violent protests in France over Macron's retirement age push
Angry protesters took to the streets in Paris and other cities for a second day on Friday, trying to pressure lawmakers to bring down French President Emmanuel Macron's government and doom the unpopular retirement age increase he's trying to impose without a vote in the National Assembly.
Business
Farmworkers use Florida march to pressure other companies
Farmworkers were leading a five-day, 45-mile (72-kilometer) trek on foot this week from one of the poorest communities in Florida to a mansion-lined, oceanfront town that is one of the richest in an effort to pressure retailers to leverage their purchasing power for better worker pay and working conditions.
Business
Stocks tumble again as chaotic week of bank fears closes
Wall Street's week of turmoil is closing with sharp drops for stocks on Friday as worries worsen about the banking industry and fears rise that it could drag the economy into a recession.
Business
Haaland criticized over 'difficult' choice on Willow project
In early March, President Joe Biden met with members of Alaska's bipartisan congressional delegation as they implored him to approve a contentious oil drilling project in their state. Around the same time, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland held a very different meeting on the same topic.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $1.61 to $66.74 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.73 to $72.97 a barrel.