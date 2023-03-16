Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 74 cents to $68.35 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.01 to $74.70 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 6 cents to $2.50 a gallon. April heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.64 a gallon. April natural gas rose 7 cents to $2.51 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $8.30 at $1,923 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 19 cents to $21.69 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $3.86 a pound.
The dollar rose to 133.55 Japanese yen from 133.46 yen. The euro rose to $1.0613 from $1.0586.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Stocks rally after battered First Republic gets a lifeline
Stocks are rallying Thursday after a group of big banks offered a lifeline to the bank Wall Street had zeroed in on in its hunt for the next victim in the industry's struggles.
Business
Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
TikTok is once again fending off claims that its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, would share user data from its popular video-sharing app with the Chinese government, or push propaganda and misinformation on its behalf.
Business
AP sources: Banks working on rescue plan for First Republic
A group of Wall Street banks is planning a rescue package of around $30 billion for First Republic Bank, sources told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Business
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 74 cents to $68.35 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $1.01 to $74.70 a barrel.
Local
Xcel is cleaning up a radioactive water spill at Monticello plant
Xcel and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency both said the 400,000-gallon spill posed no threat to drinking water or the nearby Mississippi River.