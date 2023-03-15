Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $3.72 to $67.61 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $3.76 to $73.69 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 11 cents to $2.44 a gallon. April heating oil fell 11 cents to $2.60 a gallon. April natural gas fell 13 cents to $2.44 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $20.40 at $1,931.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 16 cents to $21.88 an ounce and May copper fell 16 cents to $3.84 a pound.
The dollar fell to 133.46 Japanese yen from 134.19 yen. The euro fell to $1.0586 from $1.0741.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Bank fears spread to Europe, drag down shares of big lenders
Fears about the world banking system spread to Europe on Wednesday as shares in the globally connected Swiss bank Credit Suisse plunged and dragged down other major European lenders in the wake of bank failures in the United States.
Business
Wall Street falls on new bank fears, bond yields plunge
Markets shuddered Wednesday on worries about a spreading banking crisis and how badly it will hit the economy, and stocks and bond yields fell on both sides of the Atlantic.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 3/15/2023
Stocks fell amid fresh worries about the banking sector, although Wall Street more than halved its losses by the closing bell.
Business
Guess, Exxon fall; Smartsheet, SentinelOne rise
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
Business
Albania declares new national river park, backs airport plan
The Albanian government on Wednesday formally designated the Vjosa River and its tributaries a national park, starting with an investment of some $80 million (75 million euros) to stop wastewater being poured into the river.