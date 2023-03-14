Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $3.47 to $71.33 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $3.32 to $77.45 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 4 cents to $2.55 a gallon. April heating oil fell 5 cents to $2.71 a gallon. April natural gas fell 4 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $5.60 at $1,910.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 12 cents to $22.04 an ounce and May copper fell 5 cents to $4 a pound.
The dollar rose to 134.19 Japanese yen from 133.36 yen. The euro rose to $1.0741 from $1.0732.
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
Politics Fate of gun control, marijuana and Social Security tax repeal uncertain in Minnesota Senate
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black Sea
A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a ''brazen violation of international law,'' causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle, the U.S. said.
Business
Putin rejects theory about Ukrainian role in pipeline blasts
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday dismissed allegations that Ukrainians could be behind the blasts that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, and insisted the U.S. was to blame.
Business
Fed criticized for missing red flags before bank collapse
The Federal Reserve is facing stinging criticism for missing what observers say were clear signs that Silicon Valley Bank was at high risk of collapsing into the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.
Business
Wall Street climbs as some beaten-down bank stocks recover
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street as some of the most breathtaking moves from a manic Monday reversed course. The S&P 500 rose 1.7% Tuesday after a report showed inflation is still high, though no more than expected. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.1%. Several bank stocks bounced back, recovering some of their plunges from a day earlier caused by worries that customers could yank out their cash in the wake of two bank failures. Treasury yields rose sharply, trimming some of their historic drops from the previous day.
Business
Alaska oil project approval adds yet another climate concern
The Biden administration's approval of a massive oil development in northern Alaska commits the U.S. to yet another decadeslong crude project even as scientists urgently warn that only a halt to more fossil fuel emissions can stem climate change.