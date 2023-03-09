Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 94 cents to $75.72 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $1.07 to $81.59 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 8 cents to $2.61 a gallon. April heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.67 a gallon. April natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.54 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $16 at $1,834.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 2 cents to $20.17 an ounce and May copper rose 1 cent to $4.04 a pound.
The dollar fell to 136.17 Japanese yen from 137.24 yen. The euro rose to $1.0578 from $1.0545.
