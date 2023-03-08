Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 92 cents to $76.66 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 63 cents to $82.66 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 1 cent to $2.69 a gallon. April heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.74 a gallon. April natural gas fell 14 cents to $2.55 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $1.40 at $1,818.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 5 cents to $20.15 an ounce and May copper rose 5 cents to $4.03 a pound.
The dollar rose to 137.24 Japanese yen from 137.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.0545 from $1.0553.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
NATO chief in new drive to bring Finland, Sweden in
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is spearheading a new drive this week to see Finland and Sweden become members of the world's biggest military organization by the time U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts meet for their next summit in July.
Business
Court records show political pressure behind Fox programming
In May 2018, the nation's top Republicans needed help. So they called on the founder of Fox News, Rupert Murdoch.
Business
Shell CEO pay up 50% as soaring energy prices boosted profit
The pay package for Shell's CEO jumped by half last year to nearly $12 million, the fossil fuel giant said Thursday, as oil and gas companies made record profits from skyrocketing energy costs that have driven a cost-of-living crisis.
Business
Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine
Russia unleashed ''a massive rocket attack'' that hit critical infrastructure and residential buildings in 10 regions of Ukraine, the country's president said Thursday, with officials reporting at least six deaths in the largest such nighttime attack in three weeks.
Business
3 mine workers die in Spain after being trapped underground
Three workers died after becoming trapped deep underground in a potash mine in northeastern Spain on Thursday, firefighters said.