Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $2.88 to $77.58 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $2.89 to $83.29 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 10 cents to $2.70 a gallon. April heating oil fell 9 cents to $2.80 a gallon. April natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.69 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $34.60 at $1,820 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 94 cents to $20.20 an ounce and May copper fell 11 cents to $3.98 a pound.
The dollar rose to 137.12 Japanese yen from 136.07 yen. The euro fell to $1.0553 from $1.0678.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
French strikers renew pressure on Macron to ax pension plan
French train and metro drivers, refinery workers, garbage collectors and others held further strikes Wednesday against President Emmanuel Macron's plan to raise the retirement age to 64, maintaining pressure on the government as senators debated the reforms.
Business
Maker of unproven birth drug Makena to pull from US market
The maker of an unproven drug intended to prevent premature births says it will voluntarily remove the product from the U.S., after regulators signaled plans to follow through on a long-delayed effort to force it from the market.
Business
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla's Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.
Business
US futures settle down after turbulence from Powell comments
Wall Street futures are mostly flat a day after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate panel that interest rate hikes may increase in size if the economy and inflation don't cool off, sending markets sharply lower.
Business
Denmark hopes to pump some climate gas beneath the sea floor
Denmark pushed the button Wednesday on an ambitious project that aims to bury vast amounts of planet-heating carbon dioxide gas beneath the North Sea floor, in the hope that it can help the Nordic nation and others meet climate targets.