Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose 78 cents to $80.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose 35 cents to $86.18 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 5 cents to $2.80 a gallon. April heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.89 a gallon. April natural gas fell 44 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery was unchanged at $1,854.60 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 10 cents to $21.14 an ounce and May copper rose 2 cents to $4.09 a pound.
The dollar rose to 136.07 Japanese yen from 135.85 yen. The euro rose to $1.0678 from $1.0634.
Lego posts boost in profit, sales as it raised some prices
Lego said Tuesday that profits increased by 5% in 2022 from a year earlier and sales rose even as it raised prices on higher-ticket toys.
Business
Kakao offers to buy 35% of K-pop firm SM in growing battle
South Korean technology firm Kakao launched a tender offer to buy up to 35% of K-pop agency SM Entertainment and become its largest shareholder, escalating Tuesday a battle with entertainment firm Hybe for control of the company.
Business
Global shares mixed as investors watch Fed moves, inflation
Global shares were mixed in muted trading Tuesday as investors tried to digest a slew of economic data and awaited moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Business
China's trade contracts as Western demand weakens
China's trade contracted again in January and February as U.S. and European demand weakened in the face of interest rate hikes, adding to pressure on official efforts to revive economic growth following the end of anti-virus controls.
Business
Sri Lanka leader says IMF deal imminent after China's pledge
Sri Lanka's president said Tuesday that China has given crucial debt restructuring assurances that mean the bankrupt Indian Ocean nation could get its $2.9 billion bailout package approved soon.