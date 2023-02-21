Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 18 cents to $76.16 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $1.02 to $83.05 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.42 a gallon. March heating oil rose 8 cents to $2.78 a gallon. March natural gas fell 20 cents to $2.07 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $7.70 to $1,842.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 18 cents to $21.89 an ounce and March copper rose 12 cents to $4.23 a pound.
The dollar rose to 134.99 Japanese yen from 134.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.0650 from $1.0686.
