Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell $2.15 to $76.34 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery fell $2.14 to $83 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 3 cents to $2.41 a gallon. March heating oil fell 10 cents to $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.28 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery fell $1.60 to $1,850.20 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 1 cent to $21.72 an ounce and March copper fell 3 cents to $4.11 a pound.
The dollar rose to 134.15 Japanese yen from 133.83 yen. The euro rose to $1.0695 from $1.0691.
Business
Meat plant cleaning service fined $1.5M for hiring minors
One of the country's largest cleaning services for food processing companies employed more than 100 children in dangerous jobs at 13 meatpacking plants across the country, the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday as it announced over $1.5 million in civil penalties.
Business
Wall Street closes another bumpy week with a mixed finish
Wall Street closed another bumpy week with a mixed performance on Friday amid worries that inflation is not cooling as quickly or as smoothly as hoped.
Business
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/17/2023
Stocks ended mixed on Wall Street after paring losses from the morning.
Business
Former Theranos exec seeks to avoid lengthy prison sentence
Former Theranos executive Ramesh ''Sunny" Balwani returned to federal court Friday in a last-ditch attempt to stay out of prison while appealing a jury's verdict convicting him of orchestrating a blood-testing hoax with his former boss and lover, Elizabeth Holmes.
Business
Deere, AutoNation rise; Cognex, Stem fall
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: