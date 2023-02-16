Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 10 cents to $78.49 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 24 cents to $85.14 a barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 6 cents to $2.44 a gallon. March heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.81 a gallon. March natural gas fell 8 cents to $2.39 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for April delivery rose $6.50 to $1,851.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 14 cents to $21.71 an ounce and March copper rose 13 cents to $4.14 a pound.
The dollar fell to 133.83 Japanese yen from 134.18 yen. The euro rose to $1.0691 from $1.0681.
Minneapolis City closing unlicensed Linden Hills sauna; owners fight law labeling them sexually oriented
